Broncos’ updated 53-man roster and depth chart for Texans game
The Denver Broncos have set their 53-man roster for a crucial Week 13 showdown with the Houston Texans.
Here’s a look at Denver’s active roster for Sunday’s showdown.
Number
Position
Player
3
QB
4
QB
11
QB
33
RB
25
RB
38
RB
39
RB
39
RB
Dwayne Washington
20
FB/TE
82
TE
84
TE
45
TE/FB
85
TE
10
WR
14
WR
83
WR
17
WR
89
WR
77
OL
74
OL
79
OL
69
OT
72
OT
Garrett Bolles
73
OT
Cam Fleming
75
OL
60
OL
76
OL
Alex Forsyth
99
DL
98
DL
91
DL
93
DL
D.J. Jones
92
DE
95
DL
56
OLB
51
OLB
0
OLB
42
OLB
59
OLB
47
ILB
49
ILB
41
ILB
40
ILB
57
ILB
2
CB
Pat Surtain
27
CB
36
CB
35
CB
Ja’Quan McMillian
37
CB
23
CB
31
DB
6
DB
22
DB
34
DB
16
K
19
P
48
LS
View the team’s updated depth chart below.
Offense
Position
Player
Player
Player
Player
QB
Russell Wilson
Jarrett Stidham
Ben DiNucci
RB
Javonte Williams
Samaje Perine
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dwayne Washington
FB
Michael Burton
TE
Adam Trautman
Chris Manhertz
Nate Adkins
Lucas Krull
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Marvin Mims
WR
Courtland Sutton
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Brandon Johnson
LT
Garrett Bolles
Cam Fleming
LG
Ben Powers
Quinn Bailey
C
Lloyd Cushenberry
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Quinn Bailey
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Cam Fleming
Defense
Position
Player
Player
Player
DE
Zach Allen
Elijah Garcia
NT
D.J. Jones
Mike Purcell
DE
Jonathan Harris
Matt Henningsen
OLB
Baron Browning
Nik Bonitto
Thomas Incoom
OLB
Jonathon Cooper
Ronnie Perkins
ILB
Josey Jewell
Justin Strnad
ILB
Alex Singleton
Drew Sanders
CB
Pat Surtain
Ja’Quan McMillian
Tremon Smith
CB
Fabian Moreau
Damarri Mathis
Riley Moss
FS
Justin Simmons
JL Skinner
SS
P.J. Locke
Delarrin Turner-Yell
Special teams
Position
Player
Player
Player
K
Wil Lutz
P
Riley Dixon
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
PR
Marvin Mims
Tremon Smith
KR
Marvin Mims
Jaleel McLaughlin
Sunday’s matchup will be regionally televised on select CB stations and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free). Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. MT.