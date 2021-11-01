Broncos’ updated 2022 NFL draft pick total after Von Miller trade

The Denver Broncos made a blockbuster move on Tuesday, agreeing to trade star outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of 2022 NFL draft picks.

After completing that trade, Broncos general manager George Paton currently has 10 picks for the upcoming NFL draft, including five selections in the first three rounds. Here’s a look at the team’s unofficial pick order:

Denver acquired a seventh-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers when they traded a sixth-round pick to acquire linebacker Jonas Griffith in August. The Broncos also acquired fifth- and seventh-round picks from the Detroit Lions in exchange for wide receiver Trinity Benson.

Denver later traded a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for linebacker Stephen Weatherly, and it’s unclear if they used their own pick, the Lions’ pick or the 49ers’ pick in that trade. Regardless, the Broncos currently have two seventh-round picks to use next spring.

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

