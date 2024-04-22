Broncos unveil new uniforms in ‘Mile High Collection’ hype video
The Denver Broncos became the latest team to release their new uniform set for the 2024 NFL season and beyond on Monday.
The team used a two-minute hype video to show off the new threads. The video highlighted Colorado’s Rocky Mountain region, the blue-collar work ethic of the people of the state and the wild, raw power of the Bronco.
The video culminates with several players modeling the three new jersey patterns: the orange home jersey, the white away jersey and the navy blue alternate jersey. The video cuts off with a pair of cleats and throwback socks walking onto the stage. The team also put out a second video to commemorate the 1977-themed throwback uniform.
That throwback uniform is simply beautiful.
If these hype videos don’t get Broncos Country excited about the new uniforms, nothing will. Bring on the new-look Broncos!
