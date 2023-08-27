Broncos unveil $100 million stadium upgrades, including massive new scoreboard

“The priority of our ownership group has been to upgrade our stadium here and do it in a way that’s going to provide a meaningful fan & gameday experience for all of #BroncosCountry.” – Pres. @dleech9 Broncos reveal record $100M upgrades on tour of @EmpowerField: pic.twitter.com/qsxMeqGCtx — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2023

The Denver Broncos have finally unveiled their $100 million upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High, including a massive new scoreboard. Broncos president Damani Leech spearheaded the changes, and the process took seven months to finish.

Leech stated that he had a vision for how he wanted Broncos fans to have a great game day experience, and he took the steps to create that vision. From the team’s official website:

“It’s been exciting,” Leech said. “Over the course of the past season, when we traveled to other stadiums, you really (understood) the responsibility we have to provide a great experience for our fans.” Leech said the process started with a vision of enhancing the gameday experience from an operational and entertainment standpoint. He understands fans won’t be able to experience everything the stadium provides, but they can at least enjoy something new. Leech said “a decent chunk” of the $100 million went into the scoreboard — now the fifth largest in the NFL. The Broncos also added new signage for retired numbers.

Broncos fans will have a chance to check out the scoreboard on the season’s first regular-season game when Denver faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10th.

