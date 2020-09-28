The Broncos aren’t sure who will start at quarterback in Thursday night’s fall classic against the Jets.

Except it won’t be Blake Bortles.

Via Andrew Mason of TheDnvr.com, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he’d either go with Jeff Driskel or Brett Rypien this week.

“To expect him to play on a short week where practice will be limited would be unrealistic,” Fangio said of Bortles, who was signed last Thursday after the injury to Drew Lock.

Driskel was benched late in yesterday’s loss to the Buccaneers, and Rypien played somewhat better, though it’s hard to isolate any one particular player for blame for the winless Broncos. They just promoted Rypien from the practice squad last week.

The Broncos have resisted putting Lock on IR with his shoulder injury, so it’s unclear how long they’re anticipating him to be out.

Broncos unsure on QB, but won’t be Blake Bortles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk