Broncos ultimately trade Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Broncos were ready to cut linebacker Randy Gregory. Unless they found a trade partner, basically by today.

And they did.

The Broncos are shipping Gregory to the 49ers, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

Per NFL Media, it's the latest trade involving a player and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick. This time, it's a 2024 flip-flop of selections.

It's unclear how much the 49ers will pay of the balance of Gregory's $14 million guaranteed salary. The answers should be "nearly all of it," since the Broncos would have paid nearly all of it if he had been cut and re-signed elsewhere.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m. ET: Per a league source, the Broncos will be paying all of Gregory's salary, but for the prorated veteran minimum. It's exactly what they would have owed if they had cut him and he'd signed with the 49ers for the prorated veteran minimum.