Broncos’ UDFA contracts give hints about odds to make 53-man roster

Following the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have started filling out their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.

The guaranteed salaries for these UDFAs can give insights into which players were most coveted by the Broncos (and other teams).

We don’t yet know the contract details for wide receiver BJ West or tight end Dylan Leonard, but the 11 deals have been reported. Three players — defensive back Omar Brown, running back Blake Watson and offensive tackle Frank Crum — received $250,000 in guarantees, seemingly making them the early favorites to make the 53-man roster as UDFAs.

Four other players received guarantees north of $100,000. Four others were under $48,000. Here are the totals that have been reported so far:

We are tracking all of Denver’s UDFA signings on Broncos Wire.

