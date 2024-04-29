Broncos’ UDFA contracts give hints about odds to make 53-man roster
Following the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have started filling out their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.
The guaranteed salaries for these UDFAs can give insights into which players were most coveted by the Broncos (and other teams).
We don’t yet know the contract details for wide receiver BJ West or tight end Dylan Leonard, but the 11 deals have been reported. Three players — defensive back Omar Brown, running back Blake Watson and offensive tackle Frank Crum — received $250,000 in guarantees, seemingly making them the early favorites to make the 53-man roster as UDFAs.
Four other players received guarantees north of $100,000. Four others were under $48,000. Here are the totals that have been reported so far:
DB Omar Brown: $250,000 guaranteed (Mike Klis)
RB Blake Watson: $250,000 guaranteed (Tom Pelissero)
OT Frank Crum: $250,000 guaranteed (Mike Klis)
CB Jordan Miller: $140,000 guaranteed (Aaron Wilson)
LB Levelle Bailey: $125,000 guaranteed (Chris Tomasson)
ED Jaylon Allen: $110,000 guaranteed (Tom Pelissero)
CB Quinton Newsome: $100,000 guaranteed (Mike Klis)
TE Thomas Yassmin: $47,000 guaranteed (Aaron Wilson)
DT Brandon Matterson: $30,000 guaranteed(Mike Klis)
WR Lincoln Victor: $25,000 guaranteed (Chris Tomasson)
LB Alec Mock: $20,000 guaranteed (Aaron Wilson)
We are tracking all of Denver’s UDFA signings on Broncos Wire.