The Denver Broncos announced their 2024 season schedule on Thursday evening. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is also part of the Walton-Penner ownership group, helped reveal the Broncos’ schedule by eating delicacies that are associated with each team.

The Broncos usually have a few prime-time games each season, and this season is no different.

According to the schedule released by the team, Denver will have two prime-time games in 2024.

Their first prime-time matchup will the highly-anticipated return of head coach Sean Payton to New Orleans, which will be broadcast on Thursday Night Football on October 17. Prior to becoming the head coach in Denver, Payton was head coach of the Saints from 2006-2021, where he helped the franchise win a Super Bowl against Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos’ only other set prime-time game will a Monday Night Football affair against the Cleveland Browns in Denver on December 2. Denver was able to beat the Browns at home in 2023, 29-12.

The Broncos have the possibility of having two Saturday games at the end of the season, in Week 17 when Denver go visit the Cincinnati Bengals, and Week 18, when the Broncos wrap up the regular season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those dates and times are yet to be determined.

The Broncos look to improve upon the 8-9 record they posted in 2023.

