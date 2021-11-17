Broncos make two changes to practice squad

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton continues to tinker with the bottom of the team’s roster.

Denver released offensive guard Shaq Calhoun and quarterback Danny Etling from the practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.

Calhoun was signed last month when the team needed more depth at guard because of multiple injuries at the position. Etling was signed just last weekend to provide emergency QB depth while Drew Lock was in COVID-19 protocol.

Lock is expected to return this week and the Broncos will once again have three quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater, Brett Rypien and Lock.

Denver placed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and cornerback Duke Dawson on the practice squad/injured list last week. The Broncos clearing two spots on the practice squad by cutting Calhoun and Etling might be a sign that Taumoepenu and Dawson are close to returning.

The Broncos currently have three open spots on the practice squad.

