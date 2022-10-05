Broncos turn to backfield committee after Javonte Williams injury

After losing starting running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury, the Denver Broncos will ask a trio of running backs to step up against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football this week.

“We are going to have to disperse it between the guys that will have out there,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. “Whoever is out there is going to have to do the best job they can.

“We have some good backs, and we want to be sure that we showcase them just like we were with him. And if they’re part of that progression and they get an opportunity, we want to see them be great.”

Melvin Gordon seems to be the front runner to start on Thursday with Mike Boone rotating in behind him. Denver also just signed Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Monday.

After traveling back from London, though, Murray is probably unlikely to have a heavy workload in his first game with the Broncos on a short week.

Expect all three backs to rotate in against the Colts on Thursday, with Gordon leading the way.

