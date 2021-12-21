Broncos tryout 8 players, sign QB to practice squad

The Denver Broncos hosted eight players for tryouts on Tuesday and made several roster moves, including adding a quarterback. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s transactions.

8 players visit team for tryouts

The Broncos tried out quarterback Anthony Gordon, linebacker Lakiem Williams, defensive backs Isaiah Johnson, Stephen Denmark and Stanford Samuels and tight ends Darion Clark, Dylan Cozens and Caleb Wilson, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Denver also hosted TE Hunter Thedford and DB Ken Webster on visits.

The players who were not signed might be considered for future contracts after the season.

Broncos sign 2 players to practice squad; cut 4 players

Denver signed two of the players that tried out Tuesday — Gordon and Wilson. Gordon is a 24-year-old QB who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2020. Gordon has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He will serve as the Broncos’ emergency QB this week behind Drew Lock and Brett Rypien (Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to play this week with a concussion).

Wilson is a 25-year-old TE who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft out of UCLA. Wilson, who has spent time with Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles, is yet to catch a pass in the NFL.

Denver also cut WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, OT Casey Tucker and RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.

Denver protects 3 players on practice squad

The Broncos protected TE Shaun Beyer, DL Jonathan Harris and WR Seth Williams on the practice squad this week. Those three players will not be eligible to leave to join another team’s active roster this week.

Broncos active RB Mike Boone from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Boone is back this week and he’s set to serve as the team’s No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams against the Las Vegas Raiders. Outside linebacker Malik Reed remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he might be able to return to the active roster later this week.

Denver also waived running back Damarea Crockett.

Denver places TE/FB Andrew Beck on injured reserve

To make room for Boone on the 53-man roster, the Broncos placed Beck on injured reserve with an elbow injury. Players placed on IR have to sit out at least three weeks, so unless Denver makes the playoffs, Beck’s season will be over.

The Broncos will return to practice Wednesday to begin their on-field preparation for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.

