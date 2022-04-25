Broncos trying out 7 players at voluntary minicamp

The Denver Broncos kicked off their voluntary minicamp on Monday with new jersey numbers — and some new faces.

The Broncos invited seven players to camp this week on a tryout basis, according to Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. Here’s a quick glance at the players:

WR Keelan Doss (6-3, 215 pounds) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2019. He’s spent time with four different teams and has 11 career receptions for 133 yards.

WR Juwan Green (6-0, 187 pounds) went undrafted out of Albany in 2020 and he’s spent time with two teams since then but is yet to appear in a regular season game.

WR Trey Quinn (6-0, 200 pounds) entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of SMU in 2018. Spending time with three teams, he’s caught 35 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL.

TE Caleb Wilson (6-4, 240 pounds) is a former seventh-round pick out of UCLA who’s been with four different teams, but he’s yet to catch a pass in a regular season game.

RB Artavis Pierce (5-11, 208 pounds) went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2020 before stints with two different teams. He’s rushed for 34 yards and one touchdown in the NFL.

CB Bless Austin (6-1, 198 pounds) is a former sixth-round pick out of Rutgers who played for the New York Jets and then with Seattle Seahawks, totaling 98 tackles and eight pass breakups in three seasons.

CB Donnie Lewis (6-0, 190 pounds) was a seventh-round pick out of Tulane in 2019. He’s spent time with two different teams since then but is yet to appear in a regular season game.

The Broncos can carry 90 players on their roster in the offseason and they have 23 open spots going into this week’s draft.

