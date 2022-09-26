Broncos troll 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo on Twitter with famous slogan after win

Broncos troll Jimmy G on Twitter with famous slogan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Denver Broncos, both on the field and on Twitter, wasted no time taking a victory lap after their 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Feels great, baby" is, of course, Jimmy Garoppolo's slogan that was made famous by his postgame interview with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews after a Halloween night victory over the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

It might have "felt great" for the Broncos, but that game certainly didn't feel great for anyone watching at home.

Garoppolo and the 49ers will look to learn from this not-so-great-feeling loss and correct their mistakes prior to their Monday Night Football game against the division rival Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Week 4.

