Broncos tried to trade for Darius Slay last year, may try again

Today’s news that the Lions are talking about trading cornerback Darius Slay has led to some early speculation about where he’ll land, and the Broncos are near the top of the list.

The Broncos previously talked with the Lions about trading for Slay, as Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reported in December and reiterated today.

In the discussions that took place last season, the idea was to trade Slay to the Broncos for cornerback Chris Harris, but the Lions also wanted a high draft pick from the Broncos in the deal, and the Broncos didn’t want to do that, so the deal didn’t come close to fruition.

Harris is set to become a free agent in a month, so he may leave Denver anyway. The Broncos may see Slay as the man to replace him, although this time they’ll have to make a better offer to the Lions.