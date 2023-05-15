Broncos will travel 19,930 miles during 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos will travel 19,930 miles for their games in 2023, the 14th-most travel miles in the NFL this season, according to data collected by Bill Speros of Bookies.com.

That puts the Broncos near the middle of the pack for travel miles this year, marking a huge improvement from when they had the second-most travel miles in the NFL last year (27,398). Denver’s trip to London last fall played a big factor in last year’s ranking.

Due to their international trip, the Broncos traveled through 32 time zones in 2022. This year, it will be a more manageable 26 time zones. Denver’s longest trip will be to a 3,476-mile journey to face the New England Patriots, a trip that will span four time zones.

The Broncos will have another east coast trip above 3,000 miles when they face the New York Jets (3,210), and their trip to play the Washington Commanders will be just under that mark (2,952).

The biggest takeaway for Denver is that the team won’t have to travel nearly as far this year as they did in 2022. Everything adds up during an NFL season, so hopefully a lighter travel schedule will be good news for the Broncos.

