Broncos training camp observations: Garett Bolles, Bradley Chubb have first fight of camp

Aug. 7—ENGLEWOOD — It was only a matter of time before the Broncos had their first fight of training camp, and Saturday it came at the hands of left tackle Garett Bolles and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Here's how it went down, along with the other top observations from Broncos' camp Day 9:

The fight: Bolles, Chubb have first scuffle of camp

Chubb started the day beating Bolles on consecutive plays, coming up with a pass deflection and then what likely would have been a sack. It was during the next team period — approximately 15 minutes later — the fight happened as Bolles grabbed Chubb and took him to the ground.

From the media's viewpoint, it was hard to see what happened after that, as several players and coaches rushed the field to break it up. And it didn't stop there as both continued to yell at each other from across the field and had to be held back by teammates.

"I didn't see any of it," coach Vic Fangio said. "I was on the other side of the field. Don't know what precipitated it."

Bolles eventually left practice, throwing his helmet and going into the locker room. Chubb continued to practice, but didn't participate in any of the remaining team periods. Bolles eventually returned to practice with several coaches and staff talking to him in the locker room, including GM George Paton.

"The other guys on the other side thought he needed to go in and gather himself and then we brought him back out," Fangio said. "Any fight, we don't want."

During a water break later in practice, Bolles briefly shook Chubb's hand and briefly put his arm around him.

Neither Bolles nor Chubb was available to the media following practice.

Star of the day: OLB Von Miller

Outside linebacker Von Miller had arguably his best practice of camp Saturday. He had what were likely two sacks in a real game, including one that would've been a strip sack.

After missing all of last season with an ankle injury, Miller has looked healthy during training camp and has participated in a good amount of team reps.

Story continues

"I thought Von had a good day of practice (Friday) and I thought it carried over into today. I haven't seen the tape yet, but that's what we need from him, Fangio said. "We need good, consistent work so he can play a lot of plays and be out there all the time."

Highlight of the day: Bridgewater to Fant

The best play of the day came in the first 7-on-7 period, in which quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found tight end Noah Fant for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Fant caught several passes Saturday, as he's quickly become a go-to target for Bridgewater and Drew Lock throughout camp.

Rookie of the day: OL Quinn Meinerz

Rookie offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz hasn't really done anything particular to stand out in camp, but that's not a bad thing as an offensive lineman. He's primarily played on the second team at center, battling with returning starter Lloyd Cushenberry. He's rarely gotten beat in team period and has held his ground in one-on-one drills.

"It's been really good for me, having camp, getting reps and continuing progressing and learning the mistakes I made the previous day and just taking that and improving every single day," Meinerz said. "Getting the playbook down, still fine-tuning a lot of the things at center that are new to me."

Meinerz did have some problems with his snaps Friday, but cleaned that up Saturday. Meinerz had never played center before doing so at the Senior Bowl in March.

"Obviously all that's a work in progress with him," Fangio said. "We expect day-to-day improvement from him."

QB battle update: Bridgewater continues to look sharp

For the second straight day, Bridgewater had a better practice than Lock, as Bridgewater only threw one incompletion the entire practice and was perfect in 7-on-7.

Bridgewater's best throw was the one to Fant mentioned above, but he also had nice throws to KJ Hamler, Albert Okwuegbunam and Jerry Jeudy, who caught a nice pass in the back of the end zone in the goal-line period.

Lock, again, didn't necessarily have a bad or good day. He had a nice strike over the middle to Hamler and another to Tim Patrick, but also looked hesitant in his decision-making for the second-straight day.

Fangio was asked about Lock's hesitancy following practice.

"Maybe. Maybe not," Fangio said. "Every play has its own story to it and what he's seeing. The routes being run, the coverage. So, everything has a part in that and I'm sure on a couple of those you're right. But maybe on some of the other ones, there's contributing factors."

Injury update: Strnad, Spencer miss practice

Linebacker Justin Strnad missed Saturday's practice due to cramping, while wide receiver Diontae Spencer missed because "his knee has been up and down, he's been practicing through it and we just thought he needed a day," according to Fangio.

Meanwhile, safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, along with right tackle Bobby Massie, all took vet days. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (back), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle), defensive end Deyon Sizer (hamstring), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer (leg) and cornerback Kary Vincent (unknown) also did not practice.