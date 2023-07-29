Broncos training camp: Live post-practice updates from Day 2

The Denver Broncos will wrap up Day 2 of training camp on Saturday afternoon. Following the practice session, head coach Sean Payton and select players will be made available to the media.

Follow along below with live post-practice updates from Twitter.

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

(If the above widget is not displaying correctly on our site, you can view it directly on Twitter.)

The Broncos are scheduled to have 11 more open practice sessions this summer (view the full training camp schedule here). After camp, Denver will play three preseason games before kicking off the regular season in September.

To view the Broncos’ regular season schedule, click here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire