Broncos trail Browns 10-0 as Von Miller limps off with ankle injury

The Broncos have run only 16 plays, gained only 76 yards, had only two first downs and scored no points. They trail the Browns 10-0 at halftime, and that’s not the worst news.

Denver, which is trying to end a three-game losing streak, saw edge rusher Von Miller limp off with 47 seconds remaining in the half. Miller’s left leg crumpled when he and teammate Dre'Mont Jones collided while trying to get to Browns quarterback Case Keenum.

Miller slowly walked to the locker room under his own power before the half was over.

The Broncos list him as questionable to return.

The Browns know the feeling. They began the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin.

Receiver Odell Beckham appeared to aggravate his shoulder injury when he landed hard on his right shoulder with 42 seconds remaining in the half. Beckham has no catches on four targets.

The Browns gained 214 yards in the first half, including 97 rushing. D'Ernest Johnson, making his first career start, nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Keenum is 13-of-21 for 122 yards, hitting eight different receivers not named Beckham.

Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal on a windy night but had a 41-yard attempt blocked by Shelby Harris.

Teddy Bridgewater, who was questionable to play with foot and quadriceps injuries, is 7-of-10 for 58 yards with an interception. John Johnson III picked Bridgewater in the end zone, ending the Broncos’ only drive across midfield.

