Once again, the Rams are going all in.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After missing the entire 2020 season, Miller has started seven games so far in 2021. He did not play in Sunday’s win over Washington after he didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021.

Miller departs the Broncos as one of the best players in franchise history. He is Denver’s all-time leader with 110.5 sacks and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won over the Panthers.

This is the second time in three years that the Rams have made an in-season blockbuster trade to solidify their defense. The club brought in defensive back Jalen Ramsey just before the trading deadline in 2019.

While the Rams are No. 5 in points scored and total yards after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, they’re currently 10th in points allowed but 21st in yards allowed. Putting Miller on a unit with Ramsey and three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald should help improve that unit.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are paying $9 million of Miler’s remaining $9.7 million salary.

Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk