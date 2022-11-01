Broncos are trading Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for picks and RB Chase Edmonds

The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade edge defender Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. They’re sending Chubb and a fifth-round pick in 2025 to the Dolphins for a first-round pick in 2023, a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.

Chubb, 26, was picked by former Broncos general manager John Elway with the fifth overall pick out of NC State in the 2018 NFL draft. After totaling 12 sacks as a rookie, Chubb then had an injury-riddled stretch from 2019-2021 in which he recorded only 8.5 sacks in 25 games.

Playing on a fifth-year option this season worth $12.7 million, Chubb has returned to his rookie form with 5.5 sacks through the team’s first seven games. With the outside linebacker set to become a free agent in 2023, though, Denver opted to make a trade to acquire more draft picks for next April.

Trade terms, source tells ESPN: MIA trades:

⁃2023 1st (SF pick)

⁃2024 4th

⁃RB Chase Edmonds DEN trades:

⁃OLB Bradley Chubb

⁃2025 5th — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

After acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, the Broncos were left without first- or second-round picks for the 2023 NFL draft. Moving on from Chubb will now give GM George Paton more draft capital to work with in the offseason.

Denver just signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract this spring, and fellow edge defender Baron Browning has emerged as a dynamic play-making pass rusher in his second season.

The Broncos appear content to move forward with Gregory and Browning as their top two outside linebackers, and Chubb now gets a fresh start. The trade could work out well both for the player and for the team.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire