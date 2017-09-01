Broncos trade Ty Sambrailo to Falcons for 2018 fifth-round pick

The Broncos settled on first-round pick Garret Bolles as their starter at left tackle and restructured Donald Stephenson‘s contract to increase his chances of sticking with the team, which didn’t seem to leave a lot of room for Ty Sambrailo on the 53-man roster.

That feeling turned out to be correct. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have traded Sambrailo to the Falcons in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Sambrailo was a second-round pick in 2015 and opened his rookie season as the team’s left tackle with Ryan Clady out due to injury. He started the first three games, but landed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. He played in 10 games and made four starts during the 2016 season.

The Falcons signed tackle Austin Pasztor as a depth option earlier this summer and Sambrailo will likely factor into the reserve mix in Atlanta as well.