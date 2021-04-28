Broncos trade for Teddy Bridgewater

NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
·1 min read
Broncos trade for Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade involving quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater will go to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

The former first-round pick played one season in Carolina after stints with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

In Denver, he will enter into a quarterback competition with Broncos starter Drew Lock.

