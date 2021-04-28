Broncos trade for Teddy Bridgewater originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade involving quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The #Panthers are trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the #Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

Bridgewater will go to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

The former first-round pick played one season in Carolina after stints with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

In Denver, he will enter into a quarterback competition with Broncos starter Drew Lock.