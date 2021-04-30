Broncos trade up to select Javonte Williams at No. 35

The Broncos made the first splash of the second day of the draft, trading up five spots to No. 35 overall to select running back Javonte Williams.

Williams is regarded as one of the top backs of this year’s class after rushing for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 25 passes for 305 yards with three TDs to account for 1,445 yards from scrimmage last year.

Williams is the third running back to come off the board, following Najee Harris and Travis Etienne on Thursday night.

The Broncos could use another running back after Philip Lindsay departed the franchise in free agency. But the club does still have former first-round pick Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 986 yards and nine TDs last year.

Atlanta originally had the 35th pick before trading it to Denver. The Falcons received No. 40 overall in the second round and No. 144 overall in the fourth round in exchange for No. 35 and No. 219 in the sixth round.

Broncos trade up to select Javonte Williams at No. 35 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

