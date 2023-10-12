Broncos will trade or release Frank Clark

Denver defensive end Frank Clark had already been ruled out for tonight's game, and it appears he has played his last game for the Broncos.

The Broncos will either trade or release Clark soon, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Clark has agreed to restructure his contract and give up $1.686 million in guaranteed salary to make it easier for the Broncos to move on from him, so he clearly wants out, and the Broncos want to move on from him.

The Broncos signed Clark to a one-year contract in June, three months after he was cut by the Chiefs. He has played just 36 snaps in two games with the Broncos this season.

Clark was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs and will surely generate some interest from other teams, but he wasn't a good fit in Denver and won't be there any longer.