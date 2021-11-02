Broncos trade Kary Vincent to Eagles

The Broncos traded linebacker Von Miller on Monday and dealt another, less heralded, defensive player ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Kary Vincent is on his way to the Eagles. A 2022 sixth-round pick will go back to Denver in exchange for Vincent.

Vincent was a seventh-round pick this year and he has not been active for any of Denver’s eight games this season. He’s the second cornerback the Eagles have added from the Broncos organization this season as they signed Mac McCain off of Denver’s practice squad earlier this season.

The Eagles also acquired Tay Gowan in the trade that sent tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona. Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, and Josiah Scott are the other corners in Philly.

Vincent is leaving the Broncos secondary, but Kyle Fuller is staying put. There was talk of a trade, but he remains on the Broncos roster with the deadline in the rearview mirror.

