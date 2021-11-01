Broncos trade future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller to Rams

For 10 years, Von Miller has wreaked havoc in the AFC West with the Broncos. He did so to the tune of eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

That reign ended today with the future Hall of Famer being traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a couple of Day 2 picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

His agent confirmed the reports.

Miller was on the comeback trail after missing the entire 2020 season to injury. He already had 4.5 sacks on the season, though he hadn’t had a sack the past three weeks including the team’s loss to the Raiders in Denver two weeks ago.

Denver sits at 4-4 on the season, so they are hardly giving up on this season. The Broncos saw a chance to get a couple of draft picks for the 32-year-old ahead of the trade deadline and took it. Bradley Chubb is expected back in a few weeks.

Miller has put up 110.5 sacks in his career in Denver, nine of which came against the Raiders in 16 meetings.

The Raiders will face the Broncos one more time this season; in week 16. And will do so without a familiar face on the other side.

