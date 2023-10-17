Advertisement

Should the Broncos trade Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Matt Harmon to discuss the pair of young receivers in Denver and whether it’s time for the team to part ways with one of them. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.