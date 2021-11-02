Broncos trade cornerback to Eagles for 6th-round draft pick

The Denver Broncos completed a last-second trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday just before the NFL’s trade deadline.

Denver sent cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

That’s great value for the Broncos given that they used a seventh-round pick to select Vincent in the NFL draft earlier this year. The rookie cornerback out of LSU was inactive for all eight of Denver’s games this season.

The Broncos needed room on the roster because cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia (injured reserve) and Essang Bassey (physically unable to perform list) are expected to return to the 53-man roster, potentially as early as this week.

With Ojemudia and Bassey returning to action soon, Denver still has plenty of depth at cornerback even after trading Vincent. The Broncos also gained an extra draft pick, so it was good business from general manager George Paton ahead of the deadline.

