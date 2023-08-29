Broncos trade Albert Okwuegbunam to Eagles instead of waiving him

A report on Tuesday morning indicated the Broncos would waive Albert Okwuegbunam on their way to setting their 53-man roster, but it appears that word of his imminent availability helped open the door to a trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Okwuegbunam is headed to Philadelphia in a trade. The Eagles will send a 2025 sixth-round pick to Denver for Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Okwuegbunam was a 2020 fourth-round pick in Denver and he has 54 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns in 26 career games.

The Eagles went into Tuesday with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra on their roster at tight end.