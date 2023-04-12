Broncos’ top positions of need in 2023 NFL draft

After patching up a bunch of holes during NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos do not have a massive list of needs for the 2023 NFL draft.

That’s good news because the Broncos currently only hold five picks overall, and the team does not have any selections in the first or second rounds. Denver general manager George Paton will have to make the most of his limited draft capital later this month.

Two of the team’s biggest positions of need are at cornerback and center. Most of the Broncos’ other positions of need are mostly depth related.

Here’s a quick look at the team’s biggest remaining roster needs.

Cornerback

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Damarri Mathis stepped up and played well last season, but the Broncos would probably prefer to have him as a CB3 than a CB2. Denver could use a starting-caliber cornerback to play across from Pat Surtain.

Center

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Right now, Lloyd Cushenberry is penciled in on the depth chart at center with Kyle Fuller providing competition this summer. The Broncos could use a center with higher upside to pair with Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz on the interior offensive line.

Defensive line

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Broncos replaced Dre’Mont Jones in free agency with Zach Allen, but they also lost DeShawn Williams, who was 15-game starter last season. Denver could use another starting-caliber defensive end.

Running back

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine should be an excellent duo, but Williams is facing an uncertain recovery timeline. The Broncos need to add more depth to the backfield by drafting a young RB with upside.

Offensive line depth

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos added Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency, but the team could still use more depth on the line (in addition to a new starting-caliber center). Denver could use a backup swing tackle and another backup guard.

Returner

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Story continues

The Broncos did sign cornerback/returner Tremon Smith to a two-year deal during free agency, but coach Sean Payton hinted at the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona last month that Denver is still looking for more competition at returner. Perhaps the Broncos will draft a wide receiver or defensive back who returned kicks in college.

More depth wouldn’t hurt: OLB, TE, ILB, WR, S

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos could use more depth at several positions, but with just five draft picks, some spots will have to be addressed with undrafted free agents. Denver might opt to select a pass rusher, tight end, inside linebacker, wide receiver or safety, but we don’t view those positions as priority needs going into the draft.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire