Advertisement

Broncos top Bills with walk-off FG to cap mistake-filled game on Monday Night Football

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
53
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Josh Allen threw two interceptions and botched a handoff in Monday's Bills loss to the Broncos. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

What a way to end an ugly game.

The Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills, 24-22 Monday night on a walk-off 36-yard field goal from Wil Lutz.

Lutz missed his first shot at the game-winner from 41 yards. But the Bills had 12 men on defense on the kick, drawing a penalty to set Lutz up for a second shot. This time he didn't miss.

The Broncos were only in position for the field goal after a 28-yard pass interference penalty set them up deep in Bills territory. Denver's offense struggled most of the night, but the Bills gave them too many chances with four turnovers and the late mistakes.

Live coverage is over
  • Jason Owens

    A fitting way to end an ugly game. Wil Lutz missed the game-winning 41-yard field goal wide right. But the Bills had 12 men on the field, drawing a flag and giving Lutz another shot from 36 yards. This time, he connected as time ran out for a 24-22 Broncos win and a gut-wrenching loss at home for the Bills.

  • Jason Owens

    Now the Broncos are in range for a go-ahead field goal thanks to a 28-yard pass interference penalty. Brutal way to lose the game for Buffalo if this plays out.

  • Jason Owens

    Hamlin made a tackle of Broncos tight end Adam Trautman on a six-yard catch, his first of the season on defense.

  • Jason Owens

    Damar Hamlin's in on defense for the first time this season as Denver looks to drive for the go-ahead score.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bills take their first lead of the night with 1:55 remaining on a Josh Allen touchdown run. Bills, 22-21, and Denver's two botched extra points loom large.

  • Jason Owens

    This was a lucky bounce. James Cook's dribble-enhanced 42-yard run has the Bills in position to take a late lead.

  • Jason Owens

    And the Broncos convert. A 12-play, 54-yard drive is the longest of the night for Denver and ends with a Javonte Williams TD catch. But the Broncos botch the extra point -- for a second time. Denver leads, 21-15 with 5:06 remaining in regulation.

  • Jason Owens

    A stagnant Broncos offense is driving with a chance to take a late lead.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bills turn it right back over. Josh Allen drops the handoff to James Cook, and the Broncos take over at midfield. Four Bills turnovers are keeping Denver in this game.

  • Jason Owens

    Bills defense came to play after halftime. Back-to-back sacks of Russell Wilson end another Broncos drive in the third quarter: