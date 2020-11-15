Broncos' Tim Patrick, Raiders' Isaiah Johnson ejected for throwing punches

There were two ejections following a fight in the Las Vegas Raiders-Denver Broncos game, with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson both tossed after throwing punches.

During a larger melee, it appeared that Patrick first struck Raiders safety Johnathan Abram. Although Abram didn’t retaliate, Johnson fought back by punching Patrick. Several players then intervened to prevent the fight from getting worse.

All the players involved had their helmets on during the fight, which studies have shown to be painful for fist-throwing hands.

CB Isaiah Johnson (LV) and WR Tim Patrick (DEN) ejected by Tony Corrente's crew. These are the 14th and 15th ejections of the season. List from @QuirkyResearch: https://t.co/GWI9O9KnBc pic.twitter.com/EkmnWGtT9B — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs ✊🏾⚖️ (@footballzebras) November 15, 2020

It’s possible, if not likely, that both Patrick and Johnson will face punishment from the NFL for the incident.

On a lighter note, referee Tony Corrente said “Oakland” instead of “Las Vegas” when announcing the penalties. Perhaps the Raiders’ reputation from the good old days has traveled with them to their new digs.

