A fight broke out today in Las Vegas, and one player on each team was ejected.

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick and Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson were both ejected for throwing punches.

An altercation involving several players was going on when Patrick punched Raiders safety Johnathan Abram. Johnson retaliated by punching Patrick.

All the players involved were wearing their helmets, so punching each other in the face wasn’t wise.

Patrick and Johnson will surely be fined and could face suspensions.

Broncos’ Tim Patrick, Raiders’ Isaiah Johnson ejected for punches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk