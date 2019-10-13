Broncos thin in secondary against the Titans

The Broncos will be without their starting right tackle and a pair of cornerbacks against the Titans.

Right tackle Ja’Wuan James is still out because of his knee injury, but the bigger issue might be in the secondary.

Both cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Duke Dawson are out with foot injuries.

Also inactive for the Broncos are defensive end Adam Gotsis, tight end Troy Fumagalli, wide receiver Juwann Winfree, and tackle Calvin Anderson.

For the Titans, outside linebacker Cameron Wake is inactive, along with offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, defensive back Chris Milton, running back Rod Smith, linebacker Sharif Finch, and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.