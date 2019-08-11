Broncos’ Theo Riddick suffers shoulder fracture

Theo Riddick didn’t make it long in Denver without getting hurt.

Riddick, the running back signed by the Broncos this month, suffered a shoulder fracture in his first preseason game with the team, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

The injury is expected to sideline Riddick the rest of the preseason and for the first few weeks of the regular season.

Riddick was released by the Lions in a surprise move early in training camp, and picked up by the Broncos. As one of the most productive receiving backs in the NFL in recent years, he was expected to play a big role in the passing game in Denver.