Broncos and Texans make their head coaching choices

More stops on the coaching carousel have come to a close. Two more NFL teams hired their head coaches on Tuesday.

In Houston, longtime Texans linebacker is the new head coach. Ryans has been the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and offers a strong leadership presence. Meanwhile in Denver, the Broncos agreed to trade terms with the New Orleans Saints so they could hire Sean Payton to run the team.

The Broncos are trading a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Payton and a 2024 third-round pick, according to Broncos Wire.

There is some potential for Ryans or Payton to try and lure away a Lions assistant coach to serve on their new staffs. Payton has coaching ties with several members of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff from their time together in New Orleans.

The Arizona Cardinals head coaching position is still open, and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains one of the top candidates for the job.

