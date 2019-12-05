Broncos-Texans Capsule

DENVER (4-8) at HOUSTON (8-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Texans by 7 1/2

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Broncos 7-5, Texans 6-6

SERIES RECORD - Broncos lead 4-3

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Broncos 19-17, Nov. 4, 2018

LAST WEEK - Broncos beat Chargers 23-20; Texans beat Patriots 28-22.

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 23; Texans No. 8

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (31).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (5).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (7), PASS (12).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (19), PASS (28).

Story continues

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Denver rookie QB Drew Lock threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns in NFL debut last week. ... WR Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns last week. ... TE Jeff Heuerman had TD reception and set career highs with 10 receptions and 83 yards in last game against Texans. ... Noah Fant is first among rookie tight ends with 379 yards receiving and ranks second with 31 catches. ... LB Von Miller has seven tackles for losses and five sacks in last four games against AFC South. Missed first game since 2013 last week because of knee injury, ending streak of 95 straight games played. ... LB Alexander Johnson had nine tackles and two tackles for losses against Chargers. ... Rookie DE Dre'Mont Jones had interception last week and is only rookie lineman in NFL with interception and sack this season. ... ILB Todd Davis has four straight games with 10 tackles or more and leads team with 88 tackles. ... S Will Parks had first career sack last week. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson had three TD passes and first career TD reception last week. Joins Jim McMahon as only players in Super Bowl era to throw three or more touchdown passes and have touchdown catch in game. Watson has thrown for 1,237 yards with 13 TDs and one interception in last four home games. ... RB Duke Johnson had season-high 54 yards receiving last week. ... RB Carlos Hyde has 199 yards rushing and TD in last two against AFC West. ... WR Kenny Stills had 61 yards receiving and touchdown vs. Patriots. He had 98 yards receiving and TD catch in only game against Denver in 2017. ... Darren Fells is tied for first among tight ends with seven TD receptions. ... CB Bradley Roby had sack and interception last week in return after missing five games with injury. ... LB Jacob Martin had career-high 1 1/2 sacks against New England. ... LB Zach Cunningham has had at least seven tackles in six straight games. ... Fantasy tip: Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins had five catches for 64 yards last week and 10 receptions for 105 yards and TD in last game against Denver. Hopkins is only player in NFL with at least 75 catches and 900 yards receiving in each of last six seasons.

----

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL