The Broncos applied the lowest restricted free agent tender to running back Phillip Lindsay, but they went a bit higher for a couple of other players.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that the team is extending second-round tenders to wide receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Alexander Johnson. Signing the tender would set both players up to make $3.384 million and the Broncos would receive a second-round pick if they don’t match an offer from another team.

Patrick had 51 catches for 742 yards and six touchdowns last season. That was a sharp rise from his production over his first two seasons and it should keep him in the mix for playing time even with Courtland Sutton expected back from last year’s torn ACL.

Johnson started every game for the Broncos last year and finished the season with 124 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Broncos tender Tim Patrick, Alexander Johnson at second-round level originally appeared on Pro Football Talk