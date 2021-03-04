Broncos will tender Phillip Lindsay, Tim Patrick, Alexander Johnson as restricted free agents

The Broncos went into last offseason talking about a possible contract extension for running back Phillip Lindsay, but he wound up playing out the year on an exclusive rights free agent tender.

An extension remains possible, but it doesn’t appear it will come before Lindsay is tendered again this offseason. General Manager George Paton said Thursday that Lindsay will be tendered as a restricted free agent this time.

“Phillip’s a good player, very passionate,” Paton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Obviously had some injuries last year. He’s a good player, brings energy, brings juice. He’s a restricted free agent, we do plan on tendering him. I’m not sure what level but we want Phillip here.”

Paton said the team also plans to tender wide receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Alexander Johnson, but did not specify the level of those tenders either.

There are three levels of restricted free agent tenders. First-round and second-round tenders require other teams to hand over that draft pick to sign a player away from his original team. The lowest tender carries a lower salary than those levels and offers a pick equal to where the player was drafted, but offers no compensation for a player who was undrafted. That’s the case for all three Broncos.

