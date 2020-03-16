The Broncos tendered several players Monday, including restricted free agent Elijah Wilkinson, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Wilkinson received a second-round, $3.25 million qualifying offer as expected.

He has started games at right guard and right tackle for the Broncos over the past two seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wilkinson, 25, appeared in 15 games, starting 12 last season. He played 82 percent of the offensive snaps and 52 percent of the special teams snaps.

The Broncos also have tendered exclusive rights free agents Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, Shakial Taylor and Trey Marshall.

Broncos tender five, including Elijah Wilkinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk