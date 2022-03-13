Broncos tender Brett Rypien, Jonas Griffith, P.J. Locke

The Broncos are going to have a very different looking quarterback room in 2022, but there may be one familiar face still around.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is tendering Brett Rypien as a restricted free agent. That leaves Rypien without the option of negotiating with any team other than the Broncos, so he’ll almost certainly be in the mix to back up Russell Wilson.

The Broncos have also tendered linebacker Jonas Griffith and safety P.J. Locke with contracts for next season.

Griffith had 46 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games for the Broncos last season. He started four of those contests.

Locke has been a regular on special teams for the last two years. He’s been credited with nine tackles in his 31 appearances.

