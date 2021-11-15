Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater gets crushed for lack of effort on Eagles TD

Broncos' Bridgewater gets crushed for quitting on Eagles TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Teddy Bridgewater wasn't to blame when the Eagles recovered a fumble on a Broncos fourth down attempt at the end of the third quarter, at a crucial point in Sunday's game in Denver. He just handed the ball off.

But he still caught hell from football fans all over for playing matador during Darius Slay's ensuing 82-yard touchdown return, because Bridgewater pulled a Cam Newton-in-Super Bowl 50 as Slay ran right by him towards the end zone.

Look at Bridgewater make an absolute business decision instead of trying to tackle Slay:

Teddy Bridgewater just made the most egregious business decision I think I’ve ever seen on a football field.



Y’all giving him a pass since he’s a Quarterback? pic.twitter.com/ceWSwfWLZU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 14, 2021

Hooo boy, that's not going to make you any friends in the locker room.

Unsurprisingly, Bridgewater got absolutely crushed for the no-show tackle effort:

Teddy Bridgewater just allowed Slay to pass him on that return. So weak. — Mike Missanelli (@MikeMiss25) November 14, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater clearly bailed on tackle attempt during Slay fumble return.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 14, 2021

Bridgewater wanted no part of that — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) November 14, 2021

Disappointing — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) November 14, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater is a great guy and all but I cannot think of a more depressing existence as a football fan than having him as your QB — Mike (@mhc_76) November 14, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater said “IMMA HEAD OUT”pic.twitter.com/KqfqIXrnA4 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 14, 2021

Shoutout to Teddy Bridgewater. A warrior pic.twitter.com/yA3xnL7Enm — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) November 14, 2021

This is one that maybe goes away in a win, but certainly won't go away after a loss to a team that you should absolutely beat - and at home to boot.

Not a great look, Teddy. Yikes.

