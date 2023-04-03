Broncos tease (white?) alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Denver Broncos will have a new (alternate) helmet this season.

The Broncos teased what appears to be a primarily-white helmet on their official Twitter page on Monday evening with the caption “Coming soon. 👀” The rocky mountains are reflected in the visor of the helmet, which might be a hint that the mountains will be used as a logo (just speculation).

Denver previously teased the possibility of an alternate helmet when they leaked a fake uniform design on April Fools’ Day. The alternate helmet is no joke — it will debut in time for the 2023 season.

We’ve known since last month that the Broncos were expected to roll out an alternate helmet this season, and we even created a mock design of what a white alternate helmet could look like last year.

Denver also appears to have begun the process of designing new (or at least revamped) uniforms, but those won’t be ready before the 2024 season at the earliest. Stay tuned.

