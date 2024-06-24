Broncos TE Lucas Krull is a player to watch this summer

Get ready for the summer of Lucas Krull.

The young tight end is entering his third year in the NFL and second season with the Denver Broncos. Earlier this spring, Broncos coach Sean Payton praised the tight end during OTAs, saying Krull looked sharp.

A week later, Payton was asked about Krull again. Payton noted the tight end’s height (6-6), speed and room for improvement.

“[He has] a certain stature we like,” Payton said. “So that means we have a bigger target. He has good vertical speed. He’s young, so we think there is room to grow. That was one of the reasons we signed him.

“So these camps benefit certain players — like I said the other day — a little bit more than others because you can get into your patterns and see some things. So he’s doing well.”

Krull, 25, attended “Tight End University” led by Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and George Kittle in Nashville last week. After a relatively quiet first season in Denver, Krull might be on the verge of making some noise in 2024. He’ll be a player to watch at training camp this summer.

