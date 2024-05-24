Broncos TE Greg Dulcich ‘close’ to returning to action

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich missed seven games as a rookie in 2022 and 15 games last fall due to various injuries.

In May, Broncos coach Sean Payton said Dulcich “feels that urgency” to put his injury woes behind him. One month later, the injury bug still lingers as Dulcich was working on the side at practice on Thursday.

Payton does not seem to be concerned. He indicated that Dulcich is close to returning to the field and the team is merely being cautious.

“He’s close,” Payton said. “He’s had all the work done. We’re encouraged. I think you’ll see him sooner than later, and we want to be smart.”

Payton hinted that Dulcich will be back on the field in time for mandatory minicamp in June.

“His rehab has gone well,” Payton said. “It’s not going to be we don’t see him until training camp.”

The Broncos are expected to begin training camp in late July. Entering his third season, Dulcich will need to stay healthy this summer if he wants to turn his career around this fall.

