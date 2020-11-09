Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam done for year with torn ACL
Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to multiple media reports. Okwuegbunam played college football at Missouri with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock from 2017-18. He was selected by Denver in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft. In four games this season, ‘Albert O’ caught 11 passes for 121 yards and one score. He had emerged as the No. 2 receiving tight end behind Noah Fant before suffering a season-ending injury. The Broncos have been hit hard by injuries this year.