Broncos survey fans on potential new uniforms

The Denver Broncos appear to be gearing up for revamped uniforms.

The team started emailing season ticket holders on Friday asking them to complete a survey on the team’s uniform future.

“Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform policies and guidelines throughout this one- to two-year exploration process should we decide to make changes,” part of the email read.

“We want to know what YOU think about our current uniforms and are making this survey only available to our Broncos Country fans. Please take a few minutes to participate in the survey below to better inform our decisions for the future.”

The poll asks fans several questions about colors and logo options and asks fans to rank their favorite past and present Broncos uniforms in order. One of the questions asks if fans prefer a throwback look, a more modern look, or a blend of both.

Several fans tweeted team president Damani Leech directly on Twitter to show support for a modern spin on the team’s throwback look.

After gathering fan feedback, the Broncos would need to notify the NFL at least one year before a change, and the team would need time to design a new (or modified) look. So fans probably shouldn’t expect new uniforms before 2024 at the earliest, but it seems likely that changes are on the way.

