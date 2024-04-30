Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion Chris Harris retires after 12-year career

Chris Harris Jr., who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in 2015, has retired after a 12-year career in the NFL.

Harris, 34, last played with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. As recently as last offseason he had said he wanted to return to the league, but the veteran cornerback has now decided to officially hang up his cleats.

“I just waited a year and I stayed in shape, but I realized that everybody was pretty much moving on with the younger players, the younger wave,’’ Harris said in an interview with the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson. “So I thought it would be great to just call it an end.”

Harris entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas with the Broncos in 2011. He went on to play nine seasons in Denver, earning four Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro honors. Harris broke up 86 passes, recorded 20 interceptions (returning four for touchdowns), forced six fumbles and totaled 4.5 sacks in 139 games with the Broncos (121 starts).

He spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-2021 before a one-year stint with the Saints at the end of his career. The Super Bowl champion has now officially retired from an accomplished NFL career to continue his work as a sports commentator.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire