Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12-year career

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

Former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos following the 2015 season, has retired from the NFL.

“After 12 years in the NFL, three Super Bowl appearances, two Pro Bowls [and] one Super Bowl win, I’m ending my career as a Super Bowl champion,” Sanders said in a video posted by the Broncos on Twitter. “It’s been a great ride.”

Sanders, 35, entered the league as a third-round pick out of SMU with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. After four years in Pittsburgh and one trip to the Super Bowl, he then signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2014.

Sanders went on to spend five and a half seasons in Denver, catching 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns in 78 games. He caught six passes for 83 yards in the Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Denver later traded Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2019 season, and he reached a third Super Bowl with the Niners that year.

After that, Sanders spend one season with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, followed by a final season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills last year. Sanders hangs up his cleats with 704 catches, 9,245 receiving yards and 51 touchdown receptions on his resume.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire