Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware snubbed by Hall of Fame voters

The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during its “NFL Honors” show on Thursday evening and former Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware did not make the cut. This was Ware’s first year of eligibility.

Ware spent the first nine years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, totaling a franchise-high 117 sacks before later finishing his career with the Broncos, recording 21.5 sacks in 37 games in Denver.

Ware reached Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos following the 2015 season and he was responsible for spying Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Ware totaled five tackles (including two tackles for losses), four QB hits and two sacks in Denver’s 24-10 upset win over Carolina.

A seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Ware ranked eighth on the NFL’s all-time sack list when he retired from the NFL in 2017 (he now ranks ninth).

Ware will likely be enshrined in next year’s class. If that happens, he will become the 11th Bronco to reach the Hall of Fame, joining running back Floyd Little, quarterback John Elway, late owner Pat Bowlen, safety Steve Atwater, tight end Shannon Sharpe, offensive lineman Gary Zimmerman, running back Terrell Davis, cornerback Champ Bailey, safety John Lynch and quarterback Peyton Manning.